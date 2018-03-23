Hopewell Police looking for missing elderly woman

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police are trying to locate an elderly woman that went missing in the area.

Ms. Gwendolyn Gerlach was last seen by the workers at a day center on March 22. and is known to frequently visit the cities of Richmond, Petersburg and Hopewell.

Ms. Gerlach,69, suffers from dementia and it is believed that she is not in possession of her prescribed medications.

She is 5’4” and about 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Any person(s) with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Gwendolyn Gerlach may contact Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.

