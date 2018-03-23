Dylan Rivers Finds Fit In Hokies Linebacking Core

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Spring football has sprung and the hokies are on the field in Blacksburg. One of the big challenges that head coach Justin Fuente faces is breaking in new unproven linebackers. After Tremaine Edmunds, an All-American who has a shot to be selected in the top 10 of this spring’s NFL Draft, it’s Virginia Tech Hokie Sophomore, Dylan Rivers’ time to step up and shine in the linebacking core.

“I learned a ton, I was always in his ear asking him questions, how to do things right, perfect my craft and Tremaine did a tremendous job helping me and helping me take that next step forward,” says Rivers.

Rivers, having the chance last year to get used to the speed of the game, while serving on special teams but it’s never easy to transition into the linebacker role.

“we saw him mostly on special teams last year and it was really amazing to watch him grow in those assignments throughout the season and now obviously he is in a little bit different of a position. He is trying to execute the same level of growth in a quicker time while playing linebacker. I think as he becomes more comfortable in what he is doing. I think that there will be a time for that. I think for now, its about dylan getting comfortable with what’s going on.” says Coach Justin Fuente.