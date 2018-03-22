Woman pleads guilty to trying to murder husband with minivan

AMHERST, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman who said her husband was cheating on her has pleaded guilty to trying to murder him by driving over him with a minivan.

Local media reported Thursday that Angel Crews pleaded guilty in Amherst County Circuit Court to attempted second-degree murder and other charges.

Law enforcement officials said Crews struck and drove over her husband, Tyler Connelly, with a minivan in a shopping center parking lot in November.

The News & Advance reports that Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephen Eubank said several people, including Crews’ small child, were in the van at the time.

Connelly suffered multiple injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

Eubank said Crews told witnesses at the scene that she hit her husband with the van because she believed he had cheated on her.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.