Woman arrested for credit card fraud in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been arrested in connection with five Colonial Heights cases involving credit card fraud.

In 2015, a victim reported that her purse was stolen from a restaurant and that her credit cards had been used in the area immediately afterward.

On January 27, three additional victims reported that their purses were stolen from restaurants and that their credit cards had been used.

In each of these cases, the suspect used the stolen credit cards to purchase household goods or electronic items.

Investigators received several leads and were able to identify the suspect and obtain warrants for her arrest.

On March 5, Jeannie M. Bertini, 58, of Annandale, Virginia was taken into custody by Fairfax Police.

Bertini has been charged with 19 felony charges related to the cases spanning three years, with an estimated loss over $8,300.

Warrants obtained included five credit card larceny, five for credit card fraud, five for credit card forgery and four for attempted credit card fraud.

Bertini has been released on bond pending her next court date.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.