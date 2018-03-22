Toys R Us closing sales are coming

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Toys R Us liquidation sales are coming after the toy giant announced last week that it will shut or sell all of its US stores.

The company initially said that it expected the sales to start Thursday, but a company spokesperson told CNNMoney Thursday morning that there’s been a delay and the sales are likely to start Friday.

Shoppers should act fast, though, if they’re expecting to snag a bargain.

We're receiving reports that our local Toys R Us aren't having their liquidation sales today, but the company did say they were hoping to begin the giant sale today nationwide. — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) March 22, 2018

“It will be quick,” Chuck Tatelbaum, a director with Tripp Scott, a Florida law firm, told CNN on how quickly the shelves will empty. “No more than 60 days, closer to 30 days.”

Those with gift cards and Endless Earnings e-gift cards should also hurry, as those forms of payment will only be honored until April 20.

Stores will accept returns on products purchased before the liquidation for the next 30 days, and all purchases made during the store closing process are final sale.

“People will go for one last time, but I am not sure it will translate into buying,” Tatelbaum said. “I think you are going to find a general malaise — not happy and joyful employees … this is going to be almost like a wake.”

The toy company is looking to fill temporary positions to help during the liquidation process.

