Teen charged after collision with Hopewell school bus

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A 17-year-old has been charged after a school bus carrying 30 students in Hopewell was involved in a head-on collision Thursday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of South 22nd Avenue and Pickett Street. According to police, the school bus was carrying 30 students to DuPont Elementary School when another vehicle, being driven by a 17-year-old female, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the school bus head-on.

The 30 students who were on board, as well as the driver, were all unharmed.

A passenger in the other vehicle was transported to Randolph Medical Center for treatment of a minor injury.

The 17-year-old female driver who caused the accident was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign resulting in an accident.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.