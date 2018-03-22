Investigation underway after 2 shot in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND (WRIC) – A shooting investigation is underway in Richmond’s East End Thursday afternoon.

Police are on scene in the 3100 block of Q Street for reports of a shooting. A police department spokesperson confirms that two adult male victims were shot. One has life-threatening injuries, and the other is expected to recover.

Police have not released any information about suspects or a possible motive.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.