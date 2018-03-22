Science Museum of Virginia shares info about meteorites following last week’s theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you seen this meteorite?

Virginia Capitol Police continue to look for leads about who stole it from the Science Museum of Virginia (SMV) on March 15.

Investigators say someone broke into the ‘Speed’ exhibit display and swiped the iron-nickel rock.

Capitol Police say it has “significant monetary value.”

According to Public Information Officer Joe Macenka, this crime is a felony.

Since its disappearance last week, the museum has heard from people everywhere interested in learning more about space rocks like the one that was stolen.

“With meteorites and all the interest that we’ve had, there was some confusion of how common they are,” says Jennifer Guild, the SMV Manager of Communications and Curiosity. “There are more than 60,000 meteorites that we know of on earth.”

The SMV astronomer put together this blog to explain how the rocks end up on earth.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Capitol Police at (804) 786-2120.

