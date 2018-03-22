Sandston bank robbed; investigation underway

SANDSTON (WRIC) – Henrico County Police are investigating after a bank robbery in the Sandston area earlier Thursday.

Police were called to the Citizens and Farmers Bank on East Williamsburg Road after a robbery Thursday morning. So far, police have not released any information about a suspect or suspects, or how much money the robbers may have gotten away with.

The bank remained closed as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

