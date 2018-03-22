Police: 58 people charged after undercover drug operation in Virginia

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they’ve arrested 26 people on drug charges and are looking for 26 more after a year-long undercover operation.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the focus of the operation was on the distribution of opioids and pharmaceuticals.

Police said the undercover operation led to 178 felony charges being filed against 58 adults. Six people are being held in correctional facilities awaiting their indictments, police said.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said several agencies helped with the operation, including the Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service.

