Mental health expert: Police train for crisis situations like I-95 standoff

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Interstate 95 was closed near the Belvidere exit for hours Wednesday afternoon after a police chase ended with an armed subject threatening to kill himself.

We now know police were dealing with a crisis situation — not a criminal matter.

“Unfortunately, our system is set up to where often people have to become a danger to self and others before they can get medical care,” said Kathy Harkey with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Central Virginia.

Harkey’s organization works with law enforcement to train for situations involving individuals with mental health issues. She says de-escalation is vital, and there’s no one correct way to help.

“The police sometimes are black and white, and often with this there’s a gray area,” she explained. “Empathy needs to be invoked when they get called out.”

Along with empathy, in a crisis it’s important to understand there’s a human being in pain on the other end.

“When you don’t have mental health in your family, or you don’t know somebody with a mental illness, it’s hard to put yourself in that person’s shoes,” Harkey added.

Harkey commends the professionalism of the officers on Wednesday but says there’s more work to do in the mental health field.

“Our system really does need to change so that we help people before they deteriorate to the point of being possibly dangerous,” Harkey said.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.