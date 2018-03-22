Man charged in construction site burglary

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested in connection with two cases involving burglary and theft from a local construction site.

On March 14, officers responded to the Southside Regional Hospital construction site after workers reported a break-in.

Contractors told officers that an unknown person(s) broke into the construction site and stole copper pipes and construction tools.

On March 19, at 1:00 a.m., an officer was patrolling the construction site and noticed an unoccupied vehicle with its trunk open.

The officer discovered copper tubing and burglary tools inside the open trunk. While on foot, the officer saw a subject run from the site and a brief pursuit ensued.

Bryan M. Beachem was detained and has been served with eight felony warrants: three for grand larceny, two for burglary, two for larceny with intent to sell and one for possession of burglary tools.

Beachem was also charged with two misdemeanors for petit larceny. Beachem was also wanted by three other jurisdictions for failure to appear: Chesterfield, Dinwiddie and Richmond.

