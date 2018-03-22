Local recovery expert responds to President’s plan to fight opioid addiction

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Earlier this week, President Donald Trump rolled out his plans to fight the opioid epidemic that’s swept the country.

“Failure is not an option, addiction is not our future,” the president said.

It includes a controversial proposal to give drug dealers the death penalty.

“If we don’t get tough on the drug dealers, we’re wasting our time, just remember that, we’re wasting our time and that toughness includes the death penalty,” Trump added.

It prompted John Shinholser, head of the recovery center The McShin Foundation, to post a video on Facebook in response. It was viewed over 16,000 times within a day of the president’s remarks.

“If you want to kill a snake, you cut its head off,” Shinholser says in the video.

Shinholser says he doesn’t believe going after drug dealers with the death penalty will solve the problem.

“If he wants to kill drug dealers he’s got to go after his own congress, he’s got to go after the pharmaceutical industry,” said Shinholser.

He says laws protecting pharmaceutical companies from being sued, and lack of oversight has fueled the problem but he does agree with some of what the President wants to do.

“So the good news is they’re putting some money into some good areas, $6.2 billion. It’s a lot of money,” said Shinholser.

Areas like increasing access to the overdose reversal drug Narcan, and giving addicts access to a drug called Vivitrol.

“Vivtrol is an opiate blocker. If you shoot up on Vivitrol you’re not going to get high,” said Shinholser.

Overall though he says the tough on crime approach has been tried and failed before.

“Absolutely mirror of the 80s, knee-jerk reaction to the opiate spike epidemic, no question about it.”

Meanwhile on Wednesday Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent federal prosecutors a reminder that they have the power to seek the death penalty for certain drug crimes.