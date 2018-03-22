Judge rules self-defense in dog shooting case

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A man was found not guilty of felony animal cruelty after the shooting and killing of a dog last March.

After deliberating for some time, a judge agreed with Robert Dantzler III and his attorney that the shooting of a 14-pound terrier, Blue, was in self-defense.

Megan Miles, Dantzler’s defense attorney, told 8News she is encouraged by the verdict.

“Mr. Dantzler and I are very pleased with the outcome of the trail. We feel like justice is served.”

Dantzler, 34, testified that the dog had bitten his sister three times, just minutes before trying to attack him.

The shooting was captured on security cameras at an apartment complex in Richmond. The video of the shooting was played several times in court.

In the video, the dog can be seen tied to a leash before charging at Dantzler.

Dantzler claims he did not realize the dog was tethered and felt worried about his safety.

Chris Nelson, Blue’s owner, was clearly disappointed with the verdict.

“He did do animal cruelty and didn’t get no kind of charge for killing a dog. I don’t think it’s fair.”

Rob Leinberger, a Richmond Animal Care and Control official, spoke with 8News about the judge’s decision.

“The judge clearly spent some time thinking about his decision, so I think he made a fair decision based on the evidence that was presented to him.”

The judge put some responsibility on Blue’s owner, claiming he should have put the dog where he couldn’t get to people.

Dantzler’s attorney hopes that after being acquitted, Dantzler will not experience so much cyberbullying and can move on with his life.

