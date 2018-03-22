John Dowd, lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe, leaves team

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s lead lawyer in the Russia investigation has left the legal team.

Attorney John Dowd is confirming his decision in an email to The Associated Press.

Dowd says he “loves the president” and wishes him well.

Another Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, also is confirming Dowd’s departure.

The move comes several days after Trump added a new lawyer to the team – former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova.

