Hanover deputies charge 2 after pursuit of stolen vehicle ends with crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County have arrested two people — an 18-year-old and a juvenile — following a pursuit that ended in Henrico County on Thursday.

Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road for a reported vandalism to a vehicle in progress. While deputies were responding to the scene, they were advised that the suspects had brandished a firearm and fled the scene in a tan-colored sedan.

Shortly after, a deputy observed a vehicle matching that description, but the suspect vehicle refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended after the suspect ran off the road and into a median on Mountain Road in Henrico.

The driver, 18-year-old Gary Germain, Jr., and a juvenile were both taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies later discovered that the vehicle was stolen.

Germain was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Stolen Property, Driving Under the Influence, Driving while suspended, and Brandishing a Firearm. The juvenile was charged with Felony Vandalism, Underage Possession of Alcohol, Drunk in Public, and Obstruction of Justice.

