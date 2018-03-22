Dominion seeks rate increase to pay for burying power lines

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy is seeking a rate increase to pay for burying power lines.

The state’s largest electric utility filed an application with state regulators Monday to approve part of a larger undergrounding project.

Dominion says the plan submitted Monday will add $1.39 a month to the average residential customer’s bill starting next year.

Lawmakers and Gov. Ralph Northam recently passed a law allowing the company to proceed with a 4,000-mile undergrounding project, which regulators estimate will eventually add about $5 a month to an average customer’s bill.

Experts have said the $2 billion project will translate to only a 0.00002 percent increase in reliability, but Dominion said the buried power lines will boost the state’s economy by limiting power outages.

