Documents: City tree that fell on Richmond home was scheduled to be removed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New documents show a city tree that fell onto a Richmond home was scheduled to be removed.

“I let them know that this elm tree was dying and that it was dropping large branches onto the fence and the yard, the footpath here and this heavily trafficked Bainbridge,” said Lisa Williamson, the property owner.

Williamson called the city back in November reporting issues with two city trees and a utility pole on her property at W. 29th St.

New documents obtained by 8News confirm the City of Richmond hired Davey Tree Expert to remove the trees and repair the utility pole. According to the documents, including the purchase order submitted to Davey Tree Expert Co., the tree removal list and service request, the trees were put on a removal list on December 8, 2017, by City Arborist Janine Lester.

Williamson says Lester came to the property and inspected the trees herself last year.

“[Lester] concurred that they did need to come down,” Williamson added.

City officials confirm the work was slated to be done in February or March. It was going to cost the city $3,533 for tree removal.

Williamson says she told public works that it needed to be taken care of sooner, calling the big elm a “liability.”

“I knew this was going to happen,” she said. “Something bad was happening with these trees and it just happened to fall this way instead of across the street.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt when it fell after the wind storm earlier this month. There weren’t any tenants in the house. Williamson bought the property last September and was planning to renovate it with her nephew.

Last Friday, Williamson paid to have the tree removed by a contractor. Public works officials said the city had to wait for Williamson to take care of the tree because it was on private property. Once part of the tree was taken off of the house, then the city could go in and remove the rest.

When asked if the tree was a danger or liability, the Public Information Officer for the Department of Public Works Sharon North said in a statement: “The tree was not a liability. The roots and trunk were healthy. The time frame is about average for a removal that is not posing an immediate or imminent danger to persons or property.”

The other tree and utility pole have since been removed.

The tree left damage to the roof, Williamson is planning to file a claim with the city to cover the costs. She has six months to get the paperwork in.

“I”m hoping the city will reimburse me for my out of pocket costs,” Williamson said. “We’ll see.”

Public works officials say repairs to the sidewalk and road are expected to be completed by the end of the first week of April.

The second tree, originally scheduled to be removed, has since been removed.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.