Be wary of possible slick spots during Thursday morning commute

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The damp roads combined with low temperatures could create some slick spots early Thursday morning.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says their crews are treating roads with sand and salt, if needed, to help melt those icy patches.

Coming across a lot of wet pavement and puddles on the road, could turn into ice as temps drop. #SlowDown — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) March 22, 2018

Drivers should use extra caution, especially on bridges, overpasses and other raised surfaces, until temperatures rise.

VDOT offers the following tips for driving on icy pavement:

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Use caution, particularly on bridges, overpasses and ramps.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles.

If you begin to skid, do not brake. Take your foot off the gas and steer the vehicle in the

direction you want to go.

Tracking road conditions…so far haven't come across any black ice in Short Pump or Goochland, but that could change. Be cautious this morning. — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) March 22, 2018

You can stay informed on road conditions in your area with the Richmond District travel alert page and @VaDOTRVA on Twitter. The free 511 app (available for Android and Apple devices) and http://www.511virginia.org provides real-time road conditions and updates on roadway incidents statewide.

