Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of weather-related crashes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to hundreds of traffic crashes Wednesday morning as the nor’easter brought wintry weather to the region.

VSP says that from midnight through 8:45 a.m., they were called to 244 traffic crashes statewide. Among the crashes, no fatalities were reported.

15 of the traffic crashes are in the Virginia State Police Richmond Division.

8 of the traffic crashes are in the Virginia State Police Culpeper Division.

11 traffic crashes are in the Virginia State Police Appomattox Division.

1 traffic crash is the VSP Wytheville Division…that one occurred at 8:43 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-77 at the VA-NC line.

8 traffic crashes in the VSP Salem Division.

7 traffic crashes in the VSP Fairfax Division.

The widespread closings have helped keep the number of crashes down, but VSP is still stressing for drivers to delay their travels.

If you do have to travel, keep the following travel safety tips in mind:

For road conditions, Virginians are reminded to use the VDOT 511 system. Please do not call 911 or #77 to ask about road conditions, as these are emergency numbers and need to remain open to emergency calls.

Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.

Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.

Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Slow speed for conditions.

Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.

