VCU Police offering $2K reward for information in Monroe Park Campus attempted robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward for information in an attempted robbery from last Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 9:34 p.m. when a victim reported that an unknown male approached her from behind and attempted to steal her backpack. She resisted and the suspect was unable to take possession of her bag. When a bystander intervened, the suspect punched him and then fled westbound; the suspect got into a car that was parked in a lot on Harrison Street and left the area.

The victim of the attempted robbery was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’10” in height, with braids (or dreadlocks) and long sideburns. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light-colored, hooded sweatshirt.

In the video footage from VCU’s security cameras, the man exits the passenger side of a grey or silver Nissan Altima in an alleyway near Harrison Street; police believe the vehicle is a 2005 or 2008 model. He crosses the alley into the courtyard of VCU’s Pollack Building and pulls a hoodie over his head.

Police believe the suspect crossed through the courtyard — and another alley — and attempted to take the victim’s backpack near VCU’s Singleton Center, on the 900 block of Park Avenue.

VCU Police have no identifying information on the driver of the suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VCU Police Det. Lee Olds at (804) 382-2719 or by email at oldskl@vcu.edu. Additional contact information for VCU Police and Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers

