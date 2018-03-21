Team coverage: Wintry weather hits Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia has already seen a mixture of rain, sleet and snow early Wednesday, and that will continue for the morning commute.
Meteorologist Matt DiNardo says that during the late morning commute, any mixture will change over to all snow and will steadily continue throughout the day.
VDOT says their crews are monitoring conditions and applying sand and salt to icy areas, especially bridges, overpasses, ramps, curves and hills.
They’re encouraging drivers to take Wednesday morning’s commute slow as temperatures hover around freezing and added that even when roads are treated, travel may remain hazardous due to low temperatures and icy precipitation.
VDOT advises drivers to:
- Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
- Be aware of potentially slick spots such as bridges, overpasses and shady spots.
- Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles.
That snow is expected to taper off between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Stay with 8News for the latest.
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.