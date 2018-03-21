Team coverage: Wintry weather hits Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia has already seen a mixture of rain, sleet and snow early Wednesday, and that will continue for the morning commute.

Meteorologist Matt DiNardo says that during the late morning commute, any mixture will change over to all snow and will steadily continue throughout the day.

VDOT says their crews are monitoring conditions and applying sand and salt to icy areas, especially bridges, overpasses, ramps, curves and hills.

They’re encouraging drivers to take Wednesday morning’s commute slow as temperatures hover around freezing and added that even when roads are treated, travel may remain hazardous due to low temperatures and icy precipitation.

VDOT advises drivers to:

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Be aware of potentially slick spots such as bridges, overpasses and shady spots.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles.

That snow is expected to taper off between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Snow and sleet right NOW in the short pump area! What are you seeing where you live? pic.twitter.com/0EHaSXnVXF — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) March 21, 2018

Snow now falling outside of the @8NEWS studio. @MattDiNardo and I will have the latest! pic.twitter.com/w0MEfcLgWE — Travis Michels (@Weathermichels) March 21, 2018

30 flights already affected this morning by the inclement weather heading our way. I’ve got the full details during our final half hour of Good Morning Richmond on @8NEWS. pic.twitter.com/PYEx7soq1t — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) March 21, 2018

#VDOT crews are out in full force this morning attending to roads across VA. If you MUST be on the roads, give them plenty of room to work to ensure your safety, as well as the safety of @VaDOT personnel. #VAwx pic.twitter.com/pzl8FosAod — VDEM (@VDEM) March 21, 2018

Looking more like winter than spring on March 21st. Snow on vehicles and trees at the @8NEWS studio. Roadways will get worse through the day. @MattDiNardo @Katie8NewsWx @Morgan8news @Talya8news @NConigliaroNews will all have the latest through the morning! pic.twitter.com/6bZw0WjpFH — Travis Michels (@Weathermichels) March 21, 2018

We’ve officially got snow coming down by Richmond International Airport. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/tY19NXktwL — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) March 21, 2018

