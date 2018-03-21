Snow impacting golfers this Spring

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — On any other Wednesday at the end of March, nearly 100 golfers would be looking for a tee time at Independence Golf Club.

But this week, avid golfer Tom Bader finds himself at the 19th hole.

Inside at Tavern 19, that is.

“It was very disheartening,” said Bader. “We haven’t been able to play much golf this winter.”

Bader says there’s not much that keeps him from grabbing his clubs.

“It could be 35 degrees, 40 degrees we’ll still be out here playing,” he said.

Wednesday it was the snow keeping him inside — and not by choice.

“I don’t really get to see the guys I play golf with as much as I’d like and the weather is the main factor in that,” said Bader.

And he’s not alone.

Independence Golf Club President and Owner Giff Breed said the unusually cold winter is hitting him where it hurts.

“We’re down actually 30 percent year-to-date not only from the snow we’re seeing today but from the cold temperatures we had at the first of the year,” said Breed.

Breed calls his property an “experiential entertainment center.” Independence offers events and activities for the whole family in the hopes of attracting more people and makeup business.

“The restaurant is up this year, our events business is up this year, so that’s all very positive,” said Breed.

“Its a lot like an airline though, once the plane is flown and the seats [are] not used, it’s really kinda hard to make those up.”

Breed knows this weather can’t last forever. He says with Tiger Woods playing as well as he is — and the Masters coming up — he’s hopeful for more golfers very soon.

“Tiger really does drive a lot of excitement around golf and so if that whole show continues we’re excited that people will be interested in getting out and experiencing playing golf,” he said.

As for the actual grass throughout the 150-acre course, the groundskeeper Wednesday said they won’t know the full impact of the snow until it melts.

For now, anytime it gets below 25 degrees, Independence puts down blankets to help insulate the greens.

