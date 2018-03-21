Science Museum of Virginia welcomes snow day crowd

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As snow silently falls outside the Science of Museum of Virginia (SMV) in Richmond, there is a flurry of excitement inside over the exhibits.

“I like to learn science, and I like to learn math,” says Samuel Dejnozka.

Dejnozka, a kindergarten student, is at the museum with his siblings because Fox Elementary School in Richmond is shut down because of the snow.

They are just three of the many area students who burn off energy on a snow day seeing science lessons come to life.

Adults like Erica Miller get in some play time at the museum too.

Miller, who will be a math professor at Virginia Commonwealth University in the fall, is in Richmond from Nebraska with her husband to house hunt and explore.

“With the snow, we just thought it would be better to stay local and to just go inside and do some things that don’t require us being out in the cold,” Miller tells 8News Anchor Amy Lacey.

Jennifer Guild, the SMV Communications and Curiosity Manager, explains snow days draw in a different Monday through Friday crowd than usual.

“We really welcome the opportunity for people who might normally not be able to come to the museum during a weekday to be able to venture out safely on a snow day,” she says.

Seven school field trips scheduled for Wednesday had to be canceled, along with the museum’s Lunchbreak Science lecture.

People of all ages who were not originally planning to visit the museum were able to have winter fun without frost.

“If you don’t just want to look out your window and see the snow, then we have our Science on a Sphere where we can use live data sets to talk about weather in different parts of the country where they aren’t getting snow today,” Guild says with a smile.

Guild adds many people visit the museum on snow days without ever leaving their homes.

There is quite a bit of online traffic, so the museum keeps social media channels updated to give kids and adults something educational to do.

The SMV, which is a state agency, opened two hours late at the recommendation of Governor Ralph Northam.

