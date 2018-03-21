Northam calls for ‘clean Medicaid expansion’ in budget proposal for special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In exactly three weeks, lawmakers will be back in Richmond to work on the two-year state budget.

They adjourned earlier this month without coming to an agreement on the spending plan.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam renewed his call for Medicaid expansion to be part of it.

He unveiled his budget proposal at a news conference.

He said it’s the same budget former Gov. Terry McAuliffe put forth in December, but with one “key difference.”

“I’m proposing a budget that returns to what we would call a clean Medicaid expansion — without work requirements,” said Northam.

Medicaid expansion has been at the center of why lawmakers have yet to come to an agreement on a budget.

The Republican-controlled Senate was against it. The Republican-controlled House supported it — but only with significant reforms to the program like a work requirement.

Northam said a “clean” expansion is the least restrictive way to go about it.

“This has always been the simplest way to get health care access to the most people and it remains the most cost effective way,” he said. “I want every Virginian to have access to good, affordable health care and I want us to help those who need help the most.”

If lawmakers don’t pass a budget, the state government will shut down July 1.

While they did not address Northam’s proposal to ditch a work requirement, House Republican leaders said Wednesday that they are confident they will adopt a new budget “long before July 1.”

Northam said discussions will continue.

“I remain open to working with members of both chambers and both parties to move this conversation forward in a way that works for everyone,” said Northam.

Northam also announced that he will add an amendment to the introduced budget that would require any revenues above those that are forecast in this budget to be invested in a revenue reserve fund.

“The budget I am introducing makes a strong investment in our Commonwealth’s cash reserves. However, in a period of unprecedented volatility in Washington and economic uncertainty across the globe, we should do everything we can to shield Virginia taxpayers against an unexpected revenue shortfall. By including this amendment we can maintain a fiscally conservative budget and send a message to Virginians and to the ratings agencies that this budget will invest wisely while also preparing for unexpected downturns,” he said.

The special session on the budget is April 11.

The reconvened session, where lawmakers will consider Northam’s vetoes and amendments, is April 18.

