Her story: Richmond local leaves corporate world to start non-profit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – In March, 8News is taking time to honor women leaders where you live. Meet a Richmond woman who took an idea and turned it into a successful non-profit helping other women succeed.

“Our job in this life is to help someone else,” said Dress for Success executive director Dr. Shantell Malachi.

For years Shantell Malachi worked in corporate human resources, sitting across the table from dozens of interviews a day.

“Huge void for resources for women when it came to professional attire,” said Malachi. “When it came to interviewing skills. When it came to soft skills like customer service.”

In 2012, Shantell decided to fill that void by starting a dress for success chapter right here in Central Virginia.

“Step one is the professional clothing,” said Malachi. “Step two is ok let’s make sure she is boosted and has plenty of confidence to ace this interview and now let’s support her as she transitions into a new job.”

Dress for Success offers women suits and other professional attire to wear on job interviews.

“This new suit is the first piece to the puzzle,” said Malachi. “It’s going to walk her into the door looking great. she’s going to feel confident.”

But offering women a professional wardrobe wasn’t enough.

“Provide volunteer career coaches who will work with our clients, write a resume, review a resume, do mock interviews,” said Malachi.

Shantell also created a GED prep program, the only one of its kind in the country offered by Dress for Success.

“The goal is to make sure she walks out of here smiling full of hugs,” said Malachi.

After helping 1,500 women, Shantell is glad she made the switch to the non-profit world.

” I was not mean to be behind a desk or at a conference room table doing 12 interviews a day,” said Malachi. “It’s just where I’m meant to be. I’m home.”

