Henrico Police ask for help finding missing, endangered man

HENRICO (WRIC) – Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Calvin Darnell Wills Jr. is missing and is considered endangered, according to police. He’s a 41-year-old block male who stands about 5 foot 10 and weighs 200 pounds.

He’s believed to possibly be in the Fredericksburg or Spotsylvania County area, and is probably driving a 2006 Nissan Sentra, license plate VTJ-3579.

Anyone who has seen Wills should call 804-501-5000 or 804-780-1000.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.