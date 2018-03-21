Fourth nor’easter causing cancellations, delays at RIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The wintry weather is causing cancellations and delays at the Richmond International Airport (RIC) Wednesday morning.

As of 5 a.m., 17 flight departures have canceled and four arrivals have canceled, according to FlyRichmond.

Most of these cancellations are coming from the Northeast where the nor’easter is bringing strong winds and even a foot or more of snow in some parts of the region.

Employees at RIC told 8News reporter Nick Conigliaro they are tired of this weather because of the headaches it causes travelers and that they’re more than ready for spring conditions to actually arrive.

This is the fourth nor’easter to hit the East Coast in less than three weeks.

Traveler should check their airlines’ apps and websites for the latest status on delayed and cancelled flights.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.