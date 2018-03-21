First day of spring brings winter weather to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – March 20 marked the first day of spring, but that didn’t signal an end to winter weather.

Another round of snow is expected to hit several parts of Virginia overnight into Wednesday, leaving inches of snow.

8News spoke with people who didn’t let the cold weather stand in their way.

Dalen Smith moved from New York 20 years ago to get away from the cold.

“It annoys me and it confuses me because in the morning I’m getting my kids dressed one way and then at the end of the day, the weather has changed,” Dalen Smith said.

Christy Nealey, a Richmond resident walking with a group of friends in Byrd Park hours before snowfall, considers Virginia weather ‘bipolar.’

“The fact that it was 65 and warm on Monday and then today it’s freezing and tomorrow we may or may not get a blizzard, that definitely speaks to Virginia,” Nealey said.

While some residents seem to be over the cold weather, sports bar employee Katie Morris said chances of snow mean big business.

“When we do have snow days, people get the day off work and they just come and they throw down and party and they have a good time,” Morris said.

VDOT crews will be on standby overnight and through the morning with salt and sand trucks.

