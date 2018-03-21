Austin bombing suspect reportedly killed after officer-involved shooting

KXAN Published:
Photo courtesy: KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) – An officer-involved shooting on Interstate 35 in Round Rock near Old Settlers Boulevard is related to the Austin bombing suspect, a source tells KXAN’s Sally Hernandez.

The source says the alleged bomber blew up a device during the incident, and that the suspect is dead. It is unclear how the suspect died at this time.

Round Rock police say while northbound I-35 is open, Southbound I-35 will be closed for the next four to six hours due to the investigation.

RRPD says there is no immediate danger to the public.

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.