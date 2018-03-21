Auditor finds Chesterfield teachers’ retirement plan underfunded and lacking oversight

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new auditor’s report brings new concerns for Chesterfield teachers and their retirement plans.

Last year, teacher’s first learned there were some serious concerns with their retirement plants.

The Chesterfield auditor’s report found a lax of oversight for decades and millions in under-funding. That report revealing between 2012 and 2016 school leaders underfunded Chesterfield’s Supplemental Retirement Program by $21 million dollars.

The report finds the SRP lacked oversight for two decades as its unfunded liability claim peaked to $99 million dollars.

The President of the Chesterfield Education Association Sonia Smith says the new superintendent is trying to problem solve.

She says the schools’ new finance director has been working with financial advisers to make investment adjustments to ensure the retirement plan is now appropriately funded.

“She is working with a team of people to make sure that in increments we slowly get to where we need to be as a school system for our retirees,” Smith explained.

The auditor also found that prior to 2017, a regular monitoring of the retirement plan was minimal and school leaders made several changes to the plan without getting required approval from the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors.