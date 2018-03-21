2 charged with attempted murder after shooting in parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting that occurred Wednesday night.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., an officer witnessed an altercation among a group of people in a parking lot of a business in the 2000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. After investigating, the officer ascertained that a female, who had left the scene, had been struck by gunfire.

The officer also learned that another female was shot at but not struck.

A local hospital reported that a woman who suffered an apparent gunshot wound had arrived via a personal vehicle. The female victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation led to the arrest of Jermon D. Brooks, 39, of Henrico.

Brooks has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Richmond Police also arrested Janice C. Bailey, a Mechanicsville local, for shooting at but not striking the other female victim.

Bailey,48, was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

