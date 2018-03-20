Woman killed in Louisa County crash

LOUISA Co., Va. (WRIC)– A woman was killed in a crash on I-64 in Louisa County.

It happened just before midnight Monday night.

State police say a 2013 Acura driven by 27-year-old Danielle Johnson was heading eastbound on I-64. The car ran off the road and up an embankment, hitting a tree.

Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene. She was the only person in the car.

Speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash. It remains under investigation.

