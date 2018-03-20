Weather putting a damper on youth athletics

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Even though it’s the first day of Spring, it sure doesn’t feel like it. The mix of rain and cold is cancelling after school activities this week.

Dozens of people were in line to gas up before the weather takes a turn for the worse.

“I’m going to stop on the way home and pick up a few things. Hopefully that will be it, hope it down last long anyhow,” Marshall Cole, of Chesterfield County, said.

Needless to say, they’re over this weather.

“Awful, awful. I love hot weather, not cold,” Cole said.

“It’s time for the leaves to turn and for the flowers to start blooming, and to play ball,” Dan Schmitt, the president of the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association, said.

Batting practice was cancelled Tuesday over at Jack Bourne Park in Henrico County.

“Rain closed today, snow closed tomorrow. If we lose a Saturday, that’s 25 games,” he added.

Schmitt says they’re supposed to open for the season on Saturday. The weather is putting a damper on the fields.

“A quarter, a half in of rain will close us for the rain. An inch of rain will close us for a couple of days,” Schmitt said. “After the snow, just pray for some sun and some wind.”

But Schmitt is hopeful his team of dedicated volunteers will get the fields up and running in time for the little league’s first day.

“It’s important to these kids, I mean they’re 5 or 6 years old, They’ve been waiting on opening day for weeks,” he said. “They’re sleeping with their glove and they’ve got their bat in bed with them. They’re ready to go. So, we’ll do all we can to get them ready for Saturday.”

About 2,000 families are part of Glen Allen Youth Athletics, making up about 75 teams for baseball and softball. Families who participate can keep up to date on cancellations with an app for the association.

