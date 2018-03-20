Water main break shuts down roads in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break Tuesday morning has shut down roads in downtown Richmond.

The break happened around 3:40 a.m. on Main and 14th streets. All westbound lanes of Main from 14th to 15th Street are blocked off, and 14th from Main to Bank street is closed.

It’s been nearly 2 hours since we arrived on scene, and crews are still working to get the water turned off. If you have to drive through this area, it’s highly suggested you find a different route. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/oRbBQRTR9K — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) March 20, 2018

Police only have one eastbound lane of Main Street open for drivers.

Richmond City Public Works says the repairs will require most of the day to complete.

Stay with 8News for updates.

