Shooting in Henrico leaves 1 critically injured

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting in Henrico has left one person in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 7:10 p.m., Henrico Police and Henrico Fire responded to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Alden Park Drive.

Units arrived at the scene and found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center.

His condition is unknown at this time. Henrico Police are not currently seeking any suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

