Richmond school board approves cabinet nominees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – In a 5-4 vote, the Richmond School Board approved the superintendent’s cabinet nominees.

Board members made their decision in a closed session.

Superintendent Jason Kamras highlighted each of the positions, setting parameters on what would be discussed with the public.

He said reorganization the central office would save the city $200,000 a year.

Board members chose not to name the people considered for each position or their estimated salaries.

Chris Lombari, a teacher for Richmond Public Schools, asked for transparency during the public comment period.

“We deserve a chance to see what the structure is going to look like and the board should have a discussion on the merits of the reorganization that is proposed before implanting,” Lombardi said.

Residents attending the meeting wondered why the jobs weren’t posted publicly and what the salary ranges could be.

Board member Kenya Gibson refused to vote for Chief of Staff Michelle Hudackso, who is said to be making up to $180,000 a year.

Jonathan Young, another school board member, said it’s all politics.

“Governmental agencies often have somebody in mind for a particular position and they waste someone else’s time,” Young said.

The school board has yet to released a timeline on when these cabinet members take office.

Here are the proposed positions that will be voted on and individuals who are expected to fill them:

Chief Schools Officer — Harry Hughes

Chief Operating Officer — Darin Simmons

Chief Academic Officer — Tracy Epp

Chief Engagement Officer — Shadae Thomas

Chief Talent Officer — (unclear at this time)

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.