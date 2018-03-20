Quill Theatre needs ushers for Romeo and Juliet

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Quill Theatre needs volunteers to serve as ushers for performances of Romeo and Juliet at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Leslie Cheek Theater from April 5 – 22.

Written by William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet is the most famous love story of all time. This Quill Theatre production is directed by Dr. Jan Powell and James Ricks.

The opportunities to volunteer are listed below. Check the schedule carefully. To sign up for a performance email Operations Manager Melissa Johnston Price at Melissa@QuillTheatre.org

Ushers are welcome to see the performance for free after ushering.

USHER DATES

(Note: Usher call times are one hour prior to performance. Ushers wear black pants and white shirts or business casual attire.)

Tuesday: April 17 at 9:30am

Wednesdays: April 11 and April 18 at 9:30am

Thursday: April 5 at 6:30pm

Fridays: April 6 (opening); April 13; and April 20 at 6:30pm

Saturdays: April 7; April 14; and April 21 at 6:30pm

Sunday matinees: April 8; April 15; and April 22 at 12:30pm

