Police looking for man who robbed Chesterfield convenience store at gunpoint

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a late Monday night robbery at a Chesterfield convenience store.

The robbery happened around 10:45 p.m. at the Mapco Express, located at 10150 Hull Street Road.

Police said a man entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect stole money from the businesses then fled the area on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall with a slender build, wearing a black jacket, blue jean pants, white shoes and a dark mask.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.