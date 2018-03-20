Petersburg man charged with attempted capital murder after nearly striking officer while fleeing traffic stop

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man has been charged with attempted capital murder after police say he attempted to flee from officers during a traffic stop and strike them with his vehicle.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight when an officer with the Colonial Heights Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle that was impeding traffic on the Boulevard.

While speaking with the driver, the officer noticed narcotic paraphernalia in the vehicle and the driver was asked to step out. The driver refused, put his vehicle in reverse and struck a police patrol car that was positioned behind him.

The driver then drove towards one of the officers, who was forced to jump out of the way to avoid being struck. A vehicle pursuit ensued, which ended after a short foot pursuit in the City of Petersburg, where the driver was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, who has been identified as 25-year-old Rodriguez J. Jefferson of Bedford Street in Petersburg, has been charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, possession with intent to sell marijuana, felony eluding, felony hit and run and impeding traffic.

He is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on May30.