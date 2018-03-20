Health Department investigating mumps outbreak at JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Health Department officials are investigating an apparent mumps outbreak at James Madison University.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department has confirmed cases in five staff members and 14 students, according to a release.

Results are still pending for three other students.

The health department is also looking into several cases of the mumps in the area that are apparently unrelated to the university.

Students that have been positively diagnosed or are suspected to have the mumps have been directed to isolate themselves for five days after the onset of swollen salivary glands.

Mumps is a mildly contagious viral illness that is spread typically through close interaction with an infectious individual.

JMU sent students a list of practices to avoid the mumps:

Wash hands well and often with soap;

Don’t share eating utensils or beverage containers;

Surfaces that are frequently touched (doorknobs, tables, counters, etc.) should also be regularly cleaned with soap and water or with cleaning wipes;

Limit your contact with people who have known mumps symptoms.

This is a developing story.

