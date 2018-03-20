“It Takes a Village” forum to be held March 29

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Too Smart 2 Start Coalition presents the 5th annual It Takes a Village forum at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 29, at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Ave.

The event is being presented with the Prevention Services unit of Henrico Area Mental Health and Developmental Services. The goal of the forum is reducing substance abuse among youth in the county.

The forum is free, open to the public and intended for youth, parents, professionals and others interested in making a positive impact on the community.

The event includes a discussion of community needs and how individuals can help.

Vendor displays in the Strawberry Hill Ballroom will be accessible at 5:30 p.m.

To register for the forum, go to the Too Smart 2 Start Coalition by March 22.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com