Huguenot H.S. threat deemed hoax; RPS stands by decision not to notify parents immediately

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A number of Huguenot High School parents confronted Richmond School superintendent Jason Kamras on Monday, telling him they were upset they weren’t told the school was on lockdown.

“You got all these parents here and nobody told us nothing,” said one parent.

Richmond Public Schools says it notified parents as soon as possible. Tuesday the school system says the alleged threat was a hoax and a student has confessed. In a statement they say,

“This type of situation is exactly why we do not rush to notify parents before all of the details are gathered. Premature communications and knee-jerk reports often contribute to heightened fear and anxiety.”

But the protocol the school system has had in place for years and followed Monday did not prevent rumors from circulating or scared parents from coming to the school. We asked the school system if they were going to revisit that protocol in light of what happened.

They say in their experience notifying parents prematurely could cause more frequent phone calls since lockdowns happen all the time, it could create panic, and prompt even more parents to show up to a school. We asked other localities how they handle lockdowns. They all tell us they notify parents as soon as possible.

Henrico County sent us the following statement;

“In general, we believe the parent community has the expectation of being made aware, in a timely manner, of situations that involve or impact school safety. We make every effort to get accurate and reliable information to parents as quickly as possible in hopes of keeping parents fully informed of their students’ safety, along with keeping rumors and misinformation to a minimum. The length of time will vary depending on how long it takes for accurate information to become available. In rare cases, as information becomes confirmed, we may provide an initial communication and then multiple updates before an issue comes to a close.”

Chesterfield County had this to say;

“The school division works very closely with Chesterfield police, and, in the event of a lockdown parents would be notified as soon as possible.”

Hanover County sent us this statement;

“In the event of a lockdown, we work to notify parents as quickly as possible. Our first priority, however, is the safety of our students and staff. We take great care to only release information that has been fully vetted, so we are often very limited in what we are able to share initially.”

Petersburg says while they don’t have a policy in place,

“We usually communicate with parents if there is a lockdown.”