RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fire broke out at a South Richmond restaurant late Monday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Hull Street Road, just off of Chippenham Parkway.

The cause of the fire or the amount of damage to the building is unclear.

Stay with 8News as we work to learn more.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.