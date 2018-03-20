Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers needs your assistance in locating three fugitives wanted by the Richmond Police Department.

Malik Bridges is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling and destruction of property. Bridges is a 19-year-old black male, approximately 6’2” tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

Kiah Jenkins is wanted for domestic assault and for violating a condition of release. Jenkins is a 24-year-old black male, about 6’1” tall and weighs 150 lbs.

Kevin Lacey is wanted for strangulation, and two warrants for kidnapping. Lacey is a 21-year-old black male, about 5’11” tall and weighs between 140 and 160 lbs.

You can see pictures of Bridges, Jenkins, and Lacey on our Facebook page @CrimeStoppersRVA and on the Wanted Suspects button in the P3 Tips App.

If you have information about these fugitives or any unsolved crime in the Metro Richmond Area, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 780-1000, or submit your tip through the P3 Tips app. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @CrimestoppersRVA to help us locate fugitives and solve more crimes. Crime Stoppers would like to remind you that tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward up to $1000 and we don’t need to know who you are to know who they are.

