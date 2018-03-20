Crime Solvers: Crime of the week

(WRIC) — Crime Solvers wants to help law enforcement solve a car break-in and fraud case.

Two black males were caught on camera using credit cards which were stolen from a car parked at the Chester Martial Arts World on Wednesday, January 31.

Pictures of the two suspects can be seen at crimesolvers.net and on Facebook @CrimeSolversCCH.

If you can identify them, call the hotline or use the P3 Tips app. You’ll stay anonymous and could earn a cash reward.

