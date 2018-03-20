Community Foundation award gives Henrico principal 15K in prizes

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Community Foundation’s 2017-18 REB Award for Distinguished Educational Leadership in Henrico County goes to Nicole Henderson, principal of Laburnum Elementary School.

The award recognizes principals who go beyond the day-to-day demands of their jobs to create an exceptional educational environment. The award honors management and communication skills, and the ability to inspire, encourage and advocate for the school. It includes $7,500 for personal development and an additional $7,500 for school projects of the recipient’s choosing.

Henderson plans to use the bulk of her project funding to buttress Laburnum’s “Toddler Tuesday” program. The program brings about 20 toddler-age children to Laburnum twice a month to work on foundational literacy and numbers skills. Henderson wants to buy more books and materials for the program and expand it to include more children.

Henderson joined Henrico Schools in 2000 as a teacher at Arthur Ashe Elementary School, before becoming an assistant principal at Ratcliffe and Short Pump elementary schools. In 2010 she left for a three-year stint as a principal with Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, before returning to Henrico in 2013 to become Laburnum’s principal. Originally from Richmond, Henderson is an alumna of Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Community Foundation honors four local principals with the REB Award for Distinguished Educational Leadership each year. There are also winners in Chesterfield, Hanover and the city of Richmond.

