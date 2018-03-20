BBB issues warning about online retailer advertising on Facebook

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You may have seen their ads pop up in your Facebook feed.

Heluhub promises must have “gadgets that make life sweeter” but customers say purchases through this company have been nothing but a headache.

It’s prompted the Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia to issue a warning.

“Yeah, it is pretty much a scam, I would say,” customer Char Berger said.

She saw an enticing Facebook ad and a website with positive reviews for the online retailer. They sell everything from fitness watches to phone chargers.

Berger purchased a fitness watch to track her steps and her sleep.

“It was supposed to be like a Fitbit smartwatch,” she explained.

Problem is, she couldn’t get it to work. She couldn’t get it to link to social media as advertised and …

“It wasn’t really monitoring the full amount of sleep,” she said.

Berger spent the next several months back and forth sending Facebook messages and emails to the company trying to get some help.

“When I tried contacting them to find out how to operate, I pretty much got the runaround from that point on,” Berger explained.

She isn’t the only one getting the runaround.

“I placed the order on January the 7th where they immediately took my money out and told me the item wasn’t in stock,” says customer Christine Dibrano.

Dibrano says she’s still waiting for her $65.98 fitness watch.

“They sent me an email back stating it was being processed, it might be a shipping problem,” she said.

After their purchases, Dibrano and Berger discovered in the company’s “contact us” section there’s no phone number listed. If you try to reach the company on Facebook messenger, you get what appears to be an automated reply.

“There’s nobody you can speak to,” says Dibrano.

Dibrano and Berger’s complaints are similar to dozens of others submitted to the BBB.

“There’s been over 30 complaints across the nation,” said Barry N Moore President and CEO of BBB Central Virginia.

The BBB Central Virginia has posted an alert online and gives Heluhub an “F” rating.

Moore says they’ve tried to reach out to the company numerous times.

“We sent postal mail, we sent emails and it still keeps ringing up a big zero. Nobody can track these guys down,” says Moore.

Heluhub did not respond to our numerous emails and Facebook messages requesting an interview either.

The BBB says the website is registered to a private domain. The BBB can’t connect the company to any corporation filing in the commonwealth yet Heluhub lists a Stafford business address.

So, 8News tracked it down.

The address listed turned out to be linked to a two-story home. The owner claims he’s never heard of Heluhub.

“No, uh. no,” he said when 8News knocked on his door. “No clue, mam.”

Moore believes this is a fake company using a fictitious address to get your money. Moore advises you do your homework before making any online purchase.

“Do a little research, take a few extra minutes. See if you find that company’s physical address,” he says.

“Anybody can create a Facebook page and sell stuff,” Berger added.

“I know I am probably out the money. I know I am probably not going to get it back. The only hope I have is that I can help somebody else not get scammed by this company,” says Dibrano.

8News reached out to the State Attorney General’s Office. We’re told using a fake address can be considered a deceptive business practice and the AG might be able to take action against the business under the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

The homeowner is advised to report this to local law enforcement.