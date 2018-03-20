2018 “Godwin Gives” benefits Caritas

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Henrico’s Godwin High School present “Godwin Gives”, a fundraiser for Caritas, on March 24, 2018.

“Godwin Gives” replaces the “Game Night” fundraiser. The evening program runs from 7 to 10 p.m., featuring a dodgeball tournament, inflatables, board games, a video game tournament, casino games, and cornhole. The games give players the opportunity to earn tickets, which in turn can be used to win prizes.

This year prizes and gift cards have been donated by Boomerang, Firehouse Subs, Chuy’s, Amazon, Gelati Celesti, American Family Fitness, and Hand and Stone.

Food is being donated by Marco’s Pizza, the Pickle Barrel, Glory Days, Red Eye Cookie, Deep Run Roadhouse, and Chipotle.

All proceeds benefit CARITAS, which is developing a new shelter to help women suffering from addiction.

