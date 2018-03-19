Virginia War Memorial recognizes K-9 Veterans Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond honored its four-legged and furry veterans over the weekend.

The Virginia War Memorial hosted its “K-9 Veterans Day” celebration Saturday morning.

They honored dogs, whether they are retired or are currently serving in the military, law enforcement, or search and rescue.

Handlers put their K-9’s skills to the test for the crowd.

Event organizers say their goal is to educate the public on how valuable these dogs are to investigations.

“Commitment — that a K-9 does have,” Hanover Hounds K-9 Search & Rescue president, Brian Parrish, said. “And all they do that for is a pat on the head, a treat and they’re ready to go at any point in time. That’s true dedication.”

This was the fourth year for the event.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.